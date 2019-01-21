Super Pool

The stage is set for Superbowl 53 to be held Sunday February 3rd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The New England Patriots will be playing for their 6th Superbowl Championship while the Los Angeles Rams have won the Vince Lombardi trophy just once when they were based in St. Louis back in 2000.

There are a lot of story lines that make this match up very interesting including the fact that it features the oldest of the old going up against the newest of the new. The New England Patriots are led by the NFL’s most-tenured coach Bill Belichick and also the oldest starting quarterback, Tom Brady. When Belichick and Brady won their first Superbowl together at the end of the 2001 seasom, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was just 16 years old, and the Rams starting Quarterback Jared Goff was just 7 years old!

The hype will begin in earnest this week. This is the 9th Superbowl appearance for Tom Brady and his coach and that experience will go along way in managing the “big” game. You have to know they’d like to cement their legacy and finish with a big win. Meantime, Sean McVay the Rams second year coach has shown his leadership and playcalling abilities and has a lineup full of weapons. It all makes for a lot of fun and speculation leading up to the game.

