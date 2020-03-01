Student art show

This time we included all the ages of students, the members from CMHA, Autism, Diabetes and other younger SCDSB and SMCDSB students. We intend to bring our community together by using art for more connection, awareness, learning, support, and love.

We believe the beauty of art comes from life, from the collision of various thoughts. LOL

Here’s the link for students’ BIO, for your reference.

https://www.artwonderfull.com/students-art-show/students-bio/

Artwonderfull Creative Center

2pm-3pm