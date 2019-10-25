Listen Live

Stream: Neil Young and Crazy Horse release new album ‘Colorado’

IT MARKS THEIR FIRST NEW ALBUM IN SEVEN YEARS

By Entertainment

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have made their return with their first new album in seven years, Colorado.

Serving as their follow-up to 2012’s Psychedelic Pill, most of Colorado was recorded at the Studio In The Clouds, which is in the Rocky Mountains. The album comes with previously released singles like “Rainbow Of Colors” and “Milky Way,” in addition to new tunes like “Think of Me” and “Green Is Blue.”

The new record comes accompanied by a visual film called Mountaintop, and it reveals a behind-the-scenes look at the album’s creation.

Stream Colorado and check out the trailer for Mountaintop below.

