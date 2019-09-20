Stream: Foo Fighters release ‘Live In Roswell’ to honour Area 51 raid day
The album is part of their live archive project
Foo Fighters are honouring the Area 51 “raid” today, which stemmed from a widely circulating meme, by releasing a new live album called 00050525 Live in Roswell.
The 7-track album is a recording of their 2005 performance at Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, NM, where they performed tracks from In Your Honor. The live record serves as part of the band’s live archive project, and they promoted the release by urging all alien hunters to “Remember: be polite.”
Remember: be polite. 👽🛸🤘
Foo Fighters Live in Roswell https://t.co/QoTzv2qywX#Area51storm #EnjoyRoswell pic.twitter.com/q7Czm9ezPy
— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) September 20, 2019
Stream 00050525 Live in Roswell below.