Stream: Chris Cornell’s final studio album “No One Sings Like You Anymore” sees him covering Prince, John Lennon and more

Back in 2016, Chris Cornell recorded an album of 10 cover songs, and today the late singer’s family have released it as No One Sings Like You Anymore.

The posthumous release features Cornell singing tracks by John Lennon, Janis Joplin, Prince, Guns N’ Roses, and more. “His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favorite artists and the songs that touched him,” Vicky Cornell explains.

“This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album,” Vicky continues. “All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honoured, and one of the greatest voices of our time.”

Stream No One Sings Like You Anymore below.