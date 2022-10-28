Why Not Compete In A Stinging Nettle Eating Competition?

Youtuber NonstopNiall caught my attention with a video title that took me back to my landscaping days and wondering WHO THE HELL INVENTED THIS COMPETITIVE EATING EVENT!?

Live Nettles or Stinging Nettles are wild-growing plants, that on contact with the skin can cause a stinging, burning, itching feeling that can last a few days. In some situations, not even long sleeves will save you.

Hosted by the Bottle Inn since the 1980s, the eating competition came after local farmers argued over who had the tallest nettles.

This is what Niall is all about. Weird local competitions.