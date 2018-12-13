Stayner Guides & Wasaga Guides Caroling for Toy & Food Donations

The 1st Stayner Guides are a small group of girls and you can find them this Tuesday, December 11th, caroling at the Stayner Foodland from 7pm to 8:30pm. They will be collecting food for the Food Bank and toys for the local Christmas community dinner.

The 2nd Wasaga Guides will be at the Real Canadian Superstore in Wasaga Beach from 7pm to 8:30pm this Thursday, December 13th. They will be collecting food and toys for the local Food Bank we would love for people to come to support the girls!