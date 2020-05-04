Listen Live

Star Wars Day!

Star Wars Inspired Items to help you celebrate!

By Host Blogs

It’s one of the happiest days of the years for Star Wars fans.  May the 4th be with you and today with Disney dropping the epic Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and most of us shut-in during the lock-down it’s also a good-day to binge watch some of your favorite episodes.  To celebrate the day here are just a few of the tons of fun Star Wars inspired items you can find for the Star Wars lover in your life.

 

Star Wars Toaster

R2-D2 Coffee Press

3D Lightsaber Pen Set

Droid Figures

Millennium Falcon Cuff-links

Star Wars Watch

Death Star Cookie Jar

Star Wars Dinner Set

 

