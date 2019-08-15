‘Star Wars’ Barbies Are Coming

‘Star Wars’ fans will have three new Barbies to choose from when Mattel unveils their newest dolls.

The dolls will hit stores later this year (just in time for Christmas) but can be pre-ordered here. Each doll will cost $100 each and have already made it into the top 20 of Amazon’s best-selling dolls since they launched yesterday.

Apparently the Darth Vader doll is the top seller of the three, and each doll comes with a certificate of authenticity and a stand so they can be displayed.