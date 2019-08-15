Listen Live

‘Star Wars’ Barbies Are Coming

who knew R2D2 could be ... sexy?

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show

‘Star Wars’ fans will have three new Barbies to choose from when Mattel unveils their newest dolls.

The dolls will hit stores later this year (just in time for Christmas) but can be pre-ordered here. Each doll will cost $100 each and have already made it into the top 20 of Amazon’s best-selling dolls since they launched yesterday.

 

Apparently the Darth Vader doll is the top seller of the three, and each doll comes with a certificate of authenticity and a stand so they can be displayed.

Related posts

WATCH: Groom Gets so Drunk at His Wedding His Mother-In-Law Has to Feed Him

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea to release memoir ‘Acid For The Children’ in November

Tom DeLonge says if he played blink-182 for aliens they’d ‘get really offended’ and start ‘an interplanetary war’

WATCH: Tenacious D tease new collaboration with Jack White called ‘Jack Grey’ in new behind-the-scenes video

WATCH: Best Witness Ever Interviewed for a News Story

Just the Charms, Please!

Oasis are preparing new vinyl pressings of ‘Definitely Maybe’ for the album’s 25th anniversary

Mccaulay Culkin’s Response to Disney Planning a ‘Home Alone’ Reboot is The Thing You need to See Today

Watch: Noel Gallagher announces plans to sell his Oasis masters to the highest bidder on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’