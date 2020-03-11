Listen Live

‘Space Jam 2’ Leaked Photos Feature Pennywise, The Mask, and Joker

Hits theatres 2021

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show

Space Jam 2 has been on everyone’s minds for a while. Fans of the original have been clamoring for more, and based on these leaked photos…there will be so much more.

Leaked photos confirm the appearances of other Warner Brothers characters including: Joker, Pennywise, The Wicked Witch of the West, and The Mask.

The Mask is wearing a referee shirt…so these characters likely have roles in this film and aren’t just placed randomly throughout in the background. There are also rumours floating around that Jim Carrey will be voicing the character.

Space Jam 2 is directed by Malcolm D. Lee (who also directed Girls Trip and Night School) and will star LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Klay Thompson, Anthony Davos, Damian Lillard, Kyle Kuzma, Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike.

Set to hit theatres in July 2021.

