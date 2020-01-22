Someone Made a Baby Jabba The Hutt
Oh ho ho ho...ha ha ha ha
Baby Yoda has blown up on the internet since he was first introduced in Disney+’s show The Mandalorian. For good reason, he’s so adorable:
Inspired by the baby yoda craze, someone made a baby Jabba the Hutt and he’s surprisingly adorable.
broke: baby yoda
woke: BABY JABBA, OH MY GOD 😭 pic.twitter.com/zAQFcUQYGb
— Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) January 20, 2020
The little Jabba is really happy for all the love he received 🙏 Here is a short turntable video 😊
Season two of The Mandalorian is coming out later this year.