Baby Yoda has blown up on the internet since he was first introduced in Disney+’s show The Mandalorian. For good reason, he’s so adorable:

Inspired by the baby yoda craze, someone made a baby Jabba the Hutt and he’s surprisingly adorable.

broke: baby yoda

woke: BABY JABBA, OH MY GOD 😭 pic.twitter.com/zAQFcUQYGb — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) January 20, 2020

Season two of The Mandalorian is coming out later this year.

(cover photo via William Tung flickr)