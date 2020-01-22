Listen Live

Someone Made a Baby Jabba The Hutt

Oh ho ho ho...ha ha ha ha

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show

Baby Yoda has blown up on the internet since he was first introduced in Disney+’s show The Mandalorian. For good reason, he’s so adorable:

Inspired by the baby yoda craze, someone made a baby Jabba the Hutt and he’s surprisingly adorable.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The little Jabba is really happy for all the love he received 🙏 Here is a short turntable video 😊

A post shared by Leonardo Viti (@leovitiart) on

Season two of The Mandalorian is coming out later this year.

(cover photo via William Tung flickr)

