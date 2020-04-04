Some Positive Numbers For You
Am I Off On Any Of These?
When I say the number 69 — your mind goes to one place
same with the number 420 — you know what’s associated with that
The number for dance is — and a 5 6 7 8!
What’s the number for sports?
It’s gotta be Number 1 — number 1 team, all about 1st place, only 1 point back, there down 1,
1 second to go,
gotta make 1 stop
and for the first overall pick!! They get the glory right?
Sure, It may be number 4 in your program
but it always be number 1 in your hearts
then I was thinking what is the number for rock n roll?
And the answer is 1 2… 1 2 3 4