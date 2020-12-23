Some Good News Network Drops Holiday Special

It’s actually not weird to see this show take to Zoom, considering that’s exactly where it started. John Krasinski returns with a holiday edition of SGN, Some Good News. The show started earlier this year at the beginning of the first lockdown in March/April and John Krasinski from his home office would release 20 minute videos highlighting some of the positivity that was taking place in a time we really needed it.

John Krasinski highlights some good news around the world, including weather from George Clooney, a message from Justin Timberlake, and John’s friend Dwanta Claus, aka Dwayne Johnson, joins to spread some holiday cheer for the end of 2020.