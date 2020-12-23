Listen Live

Some Good News Network Drops Holiday Special

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

By Audio, Entertainment, Host Blogs, Morning Show

It’s actually not weird to see this show take to Zoom, considering that’s exactly where it started. John Krasinski returns with a holiday edition of SGN, Some Good News. The show started earlier this year at the beginning of the first lockdown in March/April and John Krasinski from his home office would release 20 minute videos highlighting some of the positivity that was taking place in a time we really needed it.

John Krasinski highlights some good news around the world, including weather from George Clooney, a message from Justin Timberlake, and John’s friend Dwanta Claus, aka Dwayne Johnson, joins to spread some holiday cheer for the end of 2020.

