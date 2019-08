How often do you change your underwear? If it’s as often as you change your sheets…you’re not alone.

According to a survey,┬ánearly half of Americans (45%) admitted that they wore the same pair of underwear for two days or longer. By longer they mean 13% of people admitted they’d wear the same undies for a week or more with men being 2.5 times more likely than women to pull off a week-long wear.