Canada’s biggest and funniest Comedy show the Snowed In Comedy Tour is coming to the Georgian Theatre on April 8th. Featuring 4 of Canada’s funniest comedians. From Video on Trial Debra DiGiovanni, 6 times nominated Canada’s best Comedian, Pete Zedlacher, Homegrown winner at Just For Laughs Dan Quinn and Great Canadian Laugh off winner Paul Myrehaug. Details at snowedincomedytour.com or the Georgian Box office. Get your tickets now!