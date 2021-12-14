Snoop Dogg Announces the 2022 Golden Globe Nominees

Leading the pack for film nominations with seven each are “Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog”. HBO’s show “Succession” received five nominations and Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” and “Ted Lasso” each got four nominations.

The best part about the nominations, however, was Snoop Dogg reading the nominees.

Here’s the full list of nominees if you’re interested:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Belfast” “CODA” “Dune” “King Richard” “The Power of the Dog” Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy “Cyrano” “Don’t Look Up” “Licorice Pizza” “Tick, Tick… Boom!” “West Side Story”

Best Director, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, “Annette”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”

Emma Stone, “Cruella”

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast” Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog” Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard” Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Troy Kotsur, “Coda”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Picture, Foreign Language

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car”

“The Hand of God”

“A Hero”

“Parallel Mothers”

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“Encanto” “Flee” “Luca” “My Sunny Maad” “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

“Licorice Pizza” “Belfast” “The Power of the Dog” “Don’t Look Up” “Being the Ricardos”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

“The French Dispatch” — Alexandre Desplat

“Encanto” — Germaine Franco

“The Power of the Dog” — Jonny Greenwood

“Parallel Mothers” — Alberto Iglesias

“Dune” — Hans Zimmer

Best Original Song

“King Richard,” “Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson ”Encanto,” “Dos Oruguitas”— Lin-Manuel Miranda “Belfast,” “Down to Joy” — Van Morrison ”Respect,” “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King ”No Time to Die”, “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best Television Series – Drama

“Lupin”

“The Morning Show”

“Post”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy “The Great” “Hacks” “Only Murders In The Building” “Reservation Dogs” “Ted Lasso” Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television “Dopesick” “Impeachment: American Crime Story” “Maid” “Mare of Easttown” “The Underground Railroad”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Omar Sy, “Lupin”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” Elle Fanning, “The Great” Issa Rae, “Insecure” Tracee Ellis Ross, “Blackish” Jean Smart, “Hacks” Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision“

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, “Maid”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”