SNL Returns Tonight!

A few weeks ago we were talking about the most ridiculous questions you have ever been asked. One of our listener’s said that his friend once asked him, “Is Saturday Night live, actually live?”

Well all of a sudden that isn’t a dumb question. According to the twitter account for SNL they will be returning tonight with new content. However — will it be “live?” is now a serious question, and a good one. I expect there to be many produced bits, however MAYBE some sort of the show will be live – whether it’s set up through Zoom or something similar, I wouldn’t be surprised for one element to be live. But we will find out tonight.