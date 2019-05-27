Smash Mouth and Drake are officially in a basketball fued

Yes, you read that right. Drake and Smash Mouth are officially in a feud over basketball.

The “All Star” band has called out the Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador on Twitter, urging Drake to tone down his sideline antics during the upcoming Finals matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Drake is renowned for his extreme courtside stunts, from taunting players on the opposing team to delivering shoulder rubs to Raptors head coach, Nick Nurse.

Check out the Smash Mouth beef and some of Drake’s basketball escapades below.

Drake was fired up on Thursday night, joining Raptors fans in Toronto to cheer on the team to a Game 5 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks.https://t.co/pV2Wz0So7l pic.twitter.com/lh8UkPfCjF — CBC News (@CBCNews) May 24, 2019

Although they trash-mouthed Drake, the 90s stars were quick to point out their appreciation for the rapper’s hit tracks.