Did You Know Skydiving Into A Net Was A Thing?

You jump out of a plane, you scream, you yell,— you pull the chute, you touch the ground and it’s over. That’s the skydiving experience and it’s certainly not for everyone. For the people it is for, they seem to want to make one of the most extreme activities, even more extreme. How exactly is that done…?

Well, jumping without a parachute rides the line or thrill-seeking and stupidity and this particular jumper had to aim for a giant circus-sized net. Not sure where an idea like that would come from, why it would even be attempted as if disaster struck you would nominate the jumper for a darwin award…

Skip ahead to the 2-minute mark to watch him hit the net.