Skate Trail & Frosty Winter Fun

Friday nights 6pm – 9pm

Saturday – 1pm – 9pm

Sundays 12 noon – 5pm

*WEATHER PERMITTING

Admission is $8.00 per person. Children 5 and under are FREE. You will be required to sign a waiver before heading out to experience the frosty fun.

Not just a skate trail anymore. We will still have skates available for your use, but NEW this year, snowshoe trail with snow shoes available. Snow tubing hill with snow tubs (for the younger group) available and a Fat Bike trail with Fat Bikes available to rent. Helmets are also available for skating and for using the Fat Bikes. We greatly suggest you bring all of your own equipment, but we don’t want you to miss out on the fun at all.

There will be LIVE entertainment again this year!

Visit hhp.on.ca for more details.