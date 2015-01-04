SKATE, MEET, GREET, AND EAT WITH THE BARRIE COLTS

Enjoy two special events with the Barrie Colts in November: A pancake brunch & skate with the team, and a meet & greet at Buffalo Wild Wing.

On November 9th you can enjoy a pancake brunch at the Horsepower Grill from 9 AM to 1030 AM followed by a skate with the team from 1030 AM to 1130 PM. This $25 event also includes game time tickets to the Colts versus the Otters at 730 PM and proceeds will go to support Easter Seals Ontario. Passes for this event can be purchased at Century 21 locations in Barrie North, Barrie Lakeshore, Innisfil, and Angus. You can also get a pass by collecting $25 in donations.

The second event on November 13th is the free Barrie Colts Meet & Greet at Buffalo Wild Wing. From 6 PM to 8 PM you can meet select Barrie Colts Players for photos and autographs. Be sure to study up because there will also be Barrie Colts trivia with the grand prize winner taking home a team-signed stick.

Keep an eye on the Barrie Colts website for more events, promotions, and season schedule.