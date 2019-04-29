Simcoe Hospitality Awards your chance to help celebrate some of the hard working hospitality professionals in our region who make Simcoe County a premier tourism destination. As part of the ORHMA’s commitment to professional development, our goal is to raise scholarship funds that will directly support students in Georgian College School of Hospitality, Tourism and Recreation programs.

This event gives recognition and celebrates the had working people that are the back bone of hospitality and raises money to support the future leaders of our industry through providing up to $10,000 in scholarships to students at Georgian College enrolled in the Hospitality and Tourism programs. To date we have been able to provide $60,000.00 in funding for program scholarships.

We want you to help us find the best of the best and celebrate with us!

The Simcoe Hospitality Awards are your chance to nominate and vote for your Regional Hospitality Star!

All award Nominations open now till March 11 2019.

People’s Choice Voting open March 11th till April 1st 2019.

Awards Presentation and Silver Plate Gala Wednesday April 24th, 2019 (cocktails 6pm, Silver Plate 7pm, Awards 8pm) at Hawk Ridge Golf & Country Club, in Severn.

Make your nominations now:

AVAILABLE AWARD CATEGORIES:

People’s Choice Awards – Your chance to nominate and vote for some of your local favorite establishments. Know someone who works in any of our local Hotels, Resorts, Restaurants or Night Clubs? Help us shine the spotlight on them. Award descriptions and forms can be found on line.

Industry Management Awards– Do you work in one of our local establishments? Have a great manager or know a local business owner who goes the extra mile for their staff and community? Help us show them that their hard work and dedication is appreciated. Award descriptions and nomination forms can be found on line.

Legacy & Lifetime Achievements

All Winners will be announced at the Annual Simcoe Hospitality Awards Gala on Thursday, April 19th, 2018 at Liberty North Event Facility in Barrie, Ontario.

Come sample dishes from local chefs competing for the coveted Silver Plate Award while celebrating with the Simcoe County Hospitality winners and industry leaders.

Limited number of seats available!

Come and celebrate! An evening of fun, food and friends. This is the night to bring all those hardworking individuals into the spot light. Join us for a fabulous cocktail reception, live music and the Chef inspired Silver Plate Challenge. The Silver Plate showcases top regional chefs serving the guests some of the best flavours they have to offer. Guests will then have the chance to vote for their favourite dish and help select our Silver Plate Chef.