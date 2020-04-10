Come join the community of Innisfil at Simcoe Childcare’s annual Easter Eggstravaganza! Held at Simcoe Childcare Services, 2089 St. Pauls Sideroad from 10am – 12:30pm. This free event is a time for everyone to enjoy spending time together and supporting our community! Enjoy hamburgers/hot dogs as you hunt for eggs, get your face painted, visit with the mobile petting zoo, jump on the bouncer and even visit with the puppies from Finding Them Homes rescue. All are welcome to join in some Easter fun!!!