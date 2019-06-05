This weekend, the Coldwater Arena will be the site of an important community fundraiser featuring a 12 hour music marathon with some amazing live music all throughout the day.

The inaugural Shinebrite Festival in support of a number of community organizations starts at 12 noon and runs right through until 12 midnight.

Organizer Crystal Robitaille is hoping the Shinebrite Festival will become an annual event helping the different children’s charities including the Orillia Youth Centre’s Valis Studio, Coldwater Youth Centre, Cody’s House and Mikey’s Place for Autism.

Bands scheduled to perform throughout the 12 hour music marathon include:

THE STRAIGHT GOODS

SHOOT THE MOON

THIS SIDE UP

LIQUIDCRISTAL

CRUSH (Bon Jovi)

EARLY ELTON (Elton John)

CRUED (Motley Crue)

PRACTICALLY HIP (The Tragically Hip)

HELLS BELLS (AC/DC)

For tickets and more info about the Shinebrite Festival click here.