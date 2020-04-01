Listen Live

Shark Week in a Weekend?

Where's Monkey Week?

I saw today that Discovery Channel is releasing Shark Week in a weekend, starting this Saturday April 4th. First thing– I always consider a weekend starts on a Friday whenever you finish work. I am a big fan of shark week and often want it to be longer. ORRRRRRRR a question I’ve wondered for years is where the hell is Dolphin Week? Lion Week? Whale Week? Why is it only the sharks that get the love?
What animal would you like to see dedicated to an animal on discovery?

