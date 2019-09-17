Seinfeld Coming to Netflix in 2021

Netflix may be losing “Friends” and “The Office” but they’re gaining “Seinfeld”!

Netflix has acquired the distribution rights to “Seinfeld”. Netflix allegedly paid over $500 million for the five year deal, which will give them exclusive global streaming rights to the show starting in 2021.

This news comes after Netflix announced that “Friends” would be leaving in 2020 to move to HBO Max and “The Office” would be moving to NBC/Universal’s new streaming service in 2021.