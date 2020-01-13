Schulich Mini-MBA at the Barrie Chamber – Registration Deadline for Winter Cohort 2020
Schulich Mini-MBA at the Barrie Chamber – Registration Deadline for Winter Cohort 2020
Date and Time
Monday Jan 13, 2020 Friday Jan 31, 2020
Module 1: January 23 – 25, 2020
Module 2: February 20 – 22, 2020
Module 3: March 12 – 14, 2020
Classes run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Location
Barrie Chamber of Commerce
121 Commerce Park Drive, Unit A
Barrie, ON L4N 8X1
Fees/Admission
Earlybird (first 10 registered):
Members $8,699/person
Non-Members $8,899/person
After the first 10 are registered, rates are:
Members: $8,999/person
Non-Members: $9,199/person
COJG FUNDING:
Companies with fewer than 100 employees could be eligible to be funded for up to 83% of the training costs per employee. We are working with the same COJG representative as Schulich, as they are very familiar with the training program and the specific application requirements; reach out soon to get started.
– Contact: Sheema Yousefzai, COJG Program Coordinator, The Career Foundation
– T: 416-243-0066 ext.222
– syousefzai@careerfoundation.org
Registration fees include all course materials, including online access; continental breakfast, 2 snack breaks, and hot lunch each day of the course. Participants are to bring laptop or tablet device; wifi access will be available on-site.
Payment must be received prior to the start of the first module
Prices are subject to HST
Schulich Mini-MBA:
Essentials of Management
Prepare for your new leadership role.
Program insights include:
Gaining the latest knowledge and skills grounded in academic research and industry best practices.
Moving beyond the perspective of a single position to make decisions which integrate across the organization.
Developing renewed confidence associated with being able to communicate with senior management more effectively about a full range of business disciplines.
The Barrie Chamber is thrilled to announce our newest partnership with York University and Schulich Executive Education Centre. Through this partnership, we will be offering the opportunity to complete a Mini-MBA Certificate Program right here in Barrie – at the Barrie Chamber office! Register soon, seats are limited, and the first 10 registrants save $300.
For more information, please contact Mini-MBA@barriechamber.com