Schulich Mini-MBA at the Barrie Chamber – Registration Deadline for Winter Cohort 2020

Date and Time

Monday Jan 13, 2020 Friday Jan 31, 2020

Module 1: January 23 – 25, 2020

Module 2: February 20 – 22, 2020

Module 3: March 12 – 14, 2020

Classes run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Location

Barrie Chamber of Commerce

121 Commerce Park Drive, Unit A

Barrie, ON L4N 8X1

Fees/Admission

Earlybird (first 10 registered):

Members $8,699/person

Non-Members $8,899/person

After the first 10 are registered, rates are:

Members: $8,999/person

Non-Members: $9,199/person

COJG FUNDING:

Companies with fewer than 100 employees could be eligible to be funded for up to 83% of the training costs per employee. We are working with the same COJG representative as Schulich, as they are very familiar with the training program and the specific application requirements; reach out soon to get started.

– Contact: Sheema Yousefzai, COJG Program Coordinator, The Career Foundation

– T: 416-243-0066 ext.222

– syousefzai@careerfoundation.org

Registration fees include all course materials, including online access; continental breakfast, 2 snack breaks, and hot lunch each day of the course. Participants are to bring laptop or tablet device; wifi access will be available on-site.

Payment must be received prior to the start of the first module

Prices are subject to HST

Schulich Mini-MBA:

Essentials of Management

Prepare for your new leadership role.

Program insights include:

Gaining the latest knowledge and skills grounded in academic research and industry best practices.

Moving beyond the perspective of a single position to make decisions which integrate across the organization.

Developing renewed confidence associated with being able to communicate with senior management more effectively about a full range of business disciplines.

The Barrie Chamber is thrilled to announce our newest partnership with York University and Schulich Executive Education Centre. Through this partnership, we will be offering the opportunity to complete a Mini-MBA Certificate Program right here in Barrie – at the Barrie Chamber office! Register soon, seats are limited, and the first 10 registrants save $300.

For more information, please contact Mini-MBA@barriechamber.com