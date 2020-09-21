‘Schitt’s Creek’ Makes Emmy Award History

The final season of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ aired earlier this year and the Canadian comedy show was nominated for 15 awards at the 72nd annual Emmy Awards this past weekend and took home every award in the comedy category.

It’s the first comedy series to win all four acting Emmys in its category in a single year and the first series to win all seven major awards in a single year.

All four actors who play the Rose family won their respective categories: Eugene Levy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Catherine O’Hara for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Dan Levy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Annie Murphy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Dan Levy also took home Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, and Dan and Eugene Levy accepted the final award on behalf of the whole cast for Outstanding Comedy Series.