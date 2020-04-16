Saved By The Bell Trailer – Yay or Nay?

Saved By The Bell was the perfect after school show for me. I had it all and made me excited to grow up. After I finally got older I realized my school wasn’t at all like Bayside which sucked but it also made it the perfect escape on a daily basis. I’ve stayed familiar with the actors from the show, some doing MUCH better than others. Looks like AC Slater will be the star of this new show and I have read that there will be appearances by Zach Morris, who in the show is now the Governor of California. All that being said — the trailer does not pull me in at all. I mean they didn’t even play the iconic intro…