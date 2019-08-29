Sam Roberts and members of Sloan, Hollerado and Tokyo Police Club form new supergroup ‘Anyway Gang’
THEIR BIO READS : 'CHRIS, MENNO, SAM AND DAVE. THREE CHORD MAXIMUM.'
Sam Roberts, Hollerado’s Menno Versteeg, Tokyo Police Club’s Dave Monks, and Sloan’s Chris Murphy have formed a new supergroup called Anyway Gang.
Versteeg explained the band on Instagram and wrote that they formed over a bunch of unreleased material that they had.
Anyway Gang’s first single will be called “Big Night” and is expected to be released in a few weeks.
Check out the announcement in full below.
