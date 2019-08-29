Sam Roberts and members of Sloan, Hollerado and Tokyo Police Club form new supergroup ‘Anyway Gang’

Sam Roberts, Hollerado’s Menno Versteeg, Tokyo Police Club’s Dave Monks, and Sloan’s Chris Murphy have formed a new supergroup called Anyway Gang.

Versteeg explained the band on Instagram and wrote that they formed over a bunch of unreleased material that they had.

Anyway Gang’s first single will be called “Big Night” and is expected to be released in a few weeks.

Check out the announcement in full below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Menno Versteeg (@mennovers) on Aug 27, 2019 at 11:26am PDT