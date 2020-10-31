Ryan Reynolds Filmed New Scenes for the PG-13 ‘Deadpool 2’ Cut

Deadpool is one of the most successful R-Rated movies out there. So when news broke that there was a PG-13 version coming out, people were a tad confused.

Ryan Reynolds put on the suit again to film a few fresh scenes for the new cut. It will allow Deadpool 2 to be released in China and will also (coincidentally) be released at Christmastime. What a perfect gift for your kids who desperately wanted to see the Deadpool movies.

Screenwriter Paul Wernick says even adults will enjoy the changes to the movie. “It’s subversive enough…and fun and creative and something that only Deadpool could do.”

It’s unlikely a Deadpool 3 will happen, but we can probably bet on an X-Force movie coming out.

