Calling all Rush Fans, Cinceplex Theaters will be showing for night only on September 9th a special Directors Cut Edition of Rush: Cinema Strangiato, tickets are on sale now, click here to get yours.

Keep listening to Rock 95 for the chance to not only win a pair of passes to attend the screening, but you’ll also get a copy of the 3 LP set of Permanent Waves 40th anniversary.

Rush: Cinema Strangiato – Director’s Cut brings Rush fans together in movie theaters once again – this time to celebrate 40 years of Moving Pictures.

This global fan event takes an alternate “director’s cut” of the 2019 feature, giving audiences a special look into R40 LIVE, with a revamped setlist including new additions of bonus tracks “One Little Victory” and “Red Barchetta,” as well as “Cygnus X-1” / “The Story So Far” featuring Neil’s final recorded drum solo masterpiece.

Additional favorites include songs such as “Animate,” “Closer to the Heart,” “Subdivisions,” and “Tom Sawyer” along with backstage moments and candid footage from the cutting room floor.

The Director’s Cut also includes soundcheck performances of the fan-favorite “Jacob’s Ladder,” exclusive interviews with Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz, The Trailer Park Boys, violinist Jonathan Dinklage, and more surprises.