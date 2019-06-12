Rush announces new concert film ‘Rush: Cinema Strangiato 2019’

Legendary rock band Rush have just announced their new concert film titled Rush: Cinema Strangiato 2019 will be released in theaters for one night only on August 21st.

The film will include performances of Rush’s greatest hits as well as unreleased footage from their final tour in 2015. The film also includes interviews with producer Nick Raskulinecz, Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, and Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins was the one to induct the band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2013.

Check out the announcement in full below.

CINEMA STRANGIATO – August 21 2019 — Anthem/Trafalgar bring a special look into R40 Live, new backstage footage, special guests, performances & more on the big screen for Rush fans. Tix on sale June 20, details:https://t.co/tAunqk5rMD pic.twitter.com/BFg0sHxClo — Rush (@rushtheband) June 11, 2019

Rush had disbanded back in 2016, but guitarist Alex Lifeson had said he would be open to tour with frontman Geddy Lee. This past December in an interview with Rolling Stone he said ” I would say there’s no chance of seeing Rush on tour again as Alex, Geddy, Neil. But would you see one of us or two of us or three of us? That’s possible.”

Tickets for Rush: Cinema Strangiato will go on sale on June 20th. To see all theatres who will play the film you can find it on the official website for the film here