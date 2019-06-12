Listen Live

Rush announces new concert film ‘Rush: Cinema Strangiato 2019’

The Film Will Play In Theatres For One Night Only

By Entertainment

Legendary rock band Rush have just announced their new concert film titled Rush: Cinema Strangiato 2019 will be released in theaters for one night only on August 21st.

The film will include performances of Rush’s greatest hits as well as unreleased footage from their final tour in 2015. The film also includes interviews with producer Nick Raskulinecz, Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, and Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins was the one to induct the band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2013.

Check out the announcement in full below.

 

Rush had disbanded back in 2016, but guitarist Alex Lifeson had said he would be open to tour with frontman Geddy Lee. This past December in an interview with Rolling Stone he said ” I would say there’s no chance of seeing Rush on tour again as Alex, Geddy, Neil. But would you see one of us or two of us or three of us? That’s possible.”

Tickets for Rush: Cinema Strangiato will go on sale on June 20th. To see all theatres who will play the film you can find it on the official website for the film here

Related posts

Radiohead responds to hackers by releasing 18 hours of unheard material from ‘OK Computer’

John Turturro Has Completed A ‘Big Lebowski’ Spin-Off Based On Just Character Jesus Quintana

Red Hot Chilli Peppers Celebrate ‘Californication’ With Double LP Picture Disc Reissue

Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Asks Canadians To Trash Talk

Big Wreck Guitarist Brian Doherty Has Passed Away After A Battle With Cancer

Daughters In Forthcoming ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Film Have Been Cast

WATCH: James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett Play “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Game 3

Watch: Mumford & Sons drops inspirational new video for ‘Woman’

Watch: Netflix drops first trailer for ‘Jurassic World’ animated series