Rumors Around The NHL…

Speculation is fun. I was and really am still ready to let go of the 2019-20 NHL hockey season. Oh but you’re a Red Wings fan — no wonder! Listen I am a Wings fan, but that’s not why. I just figured it would be a wash because if you resume the the season this year — what happens next year? (When my Wings will be way better)

However I am not in charge and if in the middle of the summer we have NHL playoffs I’ll watch.

JUST IN: NHL looking at restarting season in July. Games would be played at 4 or 5 neutral sites with limited or no fans, according to Florida Panthers president Matt Caldwell. On the conference call, he said this plan is not finalized. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 22, 2020

Told you it was speculation — but optimism!

Hearing the favorites are Raleigh, Minnesota, Edmonton and TBD in the Atlantic Division https://t.co/ZbiIXDycHQ — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) April 22, 2020

Now these are NHL insiders, it’s tough to think they are tweeting only the facts, because obviously they want the clicks.

But maybe there is truth to it? To me it seems realistic. Are you for or against the NHL finishing off this season?

Should the NHL abandon the current season if it affects next year?