Listen Live

Rumors Around The NHL…

Should the NHL abandon the current season if it affects next year?

By Host Blogs, Sports

Speculation is fun. I was and really am still ready to let go of the 2019-20 NHL hockey season. Oh but you’re a Red Wings fan — no wonder! Listen I am a Wings fan, but that’s not why. I just figured it would be a wash because if you resume the the season this year — what happens next year? (When my Wings will be way better)

However I am not in charge and if in the middle of the summer we have NHL playoffs I’ll watch.

Told you it was speculation — but optimism!

Now these are NHL insiders, it’s tough to think they are tweeting only the facts, because obviously they want the clicks.

But maybe there is truth to it? To me it seems realistic. Are you for or against the NHL finishing off this season?

Should the NHL abandon the current season if it affects next year?

Related posts

No related posts.