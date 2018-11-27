ROXODUS ROCK MUSIC FESTIVAL

There’s just something very special about an outdoor summer music festival and a new one is coming to our regional area next summer. Earlier this week, the ROCK 95 Morning Crew announced the details of ROXODUS, a brand new three day music festival that will feature some of the top names from the rock music world all coming together for one memorable weekend at the Edenvale Airport located half way between Barrie and Collingwood.

Named to the lineup, the acts include the likes of Peter Frampton, Alice Cooper, Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, and many others like SAGA, Lee Aaron, Streetheart, Prism, Honeymoon Suite, the Headpins, Lita Ford plus many other up and coming emerging artists as well.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but keep listening this week with the ROCK 95 Morning Crew for a chance to Beat the Box Office and win tickets to go!

For ticket info, camping details and more click here.