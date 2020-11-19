ROTARY WOMEN’S SHOW (VIRTUAL)

To purchase tickets, click HERE.

The Club’s Women’s Show Committee is not letting a pandemic stand in their way of hosting their 4th Annual Rotary Women’s Show.

The Committee has put together a fabulous virtual experience. Attendees will be treated to:

Guest Speaker Dr. Mary Berge , licensed Psychologist and fellow Rotarian speaking on Self-Care During Crisis .

Men’s and Ladies Fashion Show (McNabb’s and The Red Tulip)

And the ever-favourite choice of two (2) break-out sessions (from nine to choose from, see attached PDF).

(from nine to choose from, see attached PDF). Local attendees will also have the option to order a meal and wine from Donaleigh’s + and a sweet treat from J’Adore Fine Cheese and Chocolate.

Funds raised will be going to the Women and Children’s Center of Barrie and other Rotary Projects.

Tickets are limited and going fast!

We look forward to spending some much-needed time together!

#womenofrotary #womensupportingotherwomen #rotaryclubofbarriehuronia #womenandchildrenscenterofbarrie #selfcare