Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia Easter Picnic Basket

The Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia has once again partnered with Liberty North to bring you an Easter Picnic Basket with yummies for two!

Enjoy a picnic for two with fresh baked breads, a maple ham sandwich kit, a homemade chicken dill sandwich kit, a Mediterranean style Israeli couscous salad, Bacon, Cheddar sweet Potato Salad, Homemade Easter sugar Cookies, Easter chocolates from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Heritage Estate’s Dragons Gold & Eden’s Apple Cider and a gift from Georgian Bay Spirits.

Grab your basket and enjoy at home or enjoy some beautiful spring weather in one of the area’s fine parks or walking trails!

Deadline for orders is March 29th and 100% of proceeds raised goes back into the community supporting local Rotary Projects.

Click HERE for more details.