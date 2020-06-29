Rolling Stones Threaten Donald Trump With Legal Action For Song Use

The Rolling Stones are threatening to sue U.S. President Donald Trump for using their songs at his rallies. The band said in a statement on Sunday that their legal team is working with music rights organization BMI to stop using their music catalogue in his re-election campaign.

“The BMI have notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement,” the Stones said. “If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists, then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed.”

The Stones complained back in 2016 about the use of their music in Trump’s campaign rallies. He often used the 1969 classic You Can’t Always Get What You Want at his events and in Tulsa, Oklahoma he played it again during the closing.

BMI warns Donald Trump Campaign to stop playing Rolling Stones songs: https://t.co/DWZ26dCglg — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) June 27, 2020

Many other artists have complained about their music being played without permission during his rallies. The family of late musician Tom Petty issued a cease-and-desist order after he use Petty’s classic I Won’t Back Down at the Tulsa rally.

Main Image via @Shazam