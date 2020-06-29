Listen Live

Rolling Stones Threaten Donald Trump With Legal Action For Song Use

'You Can't Always Get What You Want' was played at the end of the Tulsa, Oklahoma rally

By Entertainment

The Rolling Stones are threatening to sue U.S. President Donald Trump for using their songs at his rallies. The band said in a statement on Sunday that their legal team is working with music rights organization BMI to stop using their music catalogue in his re-election campaign.

“The BMI have notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement,” the Stones said. “If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists, then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed.”

The Stones complained back in 2016 about the use of their music in Trump’s campaign rallies. He often used the 1969 classic You Can’t Always Get What You Want at his events and in Tulsa, Oklahoma he played it again during the closing.

Many other artists have complained about their music being played without permission during his rallies. The family of late musician Tom Petty issued a cease-and-desist order after he use Petty’s classic I Won’t Back Down at the Tulsa rally.

Main Image via @Shazam

Related posts

Alanis Morissette Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of Iconic Album ‘Jagged Little Pill’

WATCH: Paul McCartney Plays The Trumpet in ‘When The Saints Go Marching In’

WATCH: Schitt’s Creek Cast Honours Teachers When A Special Guest Pops In To Surprise Them

WATCH: All-Star Cover Of U2’s Classic ‘Beautiful Day’

Journey Performs Socially Distanced “Don’t Stop Believin'”

WATCH: Billy Idol Performs ‘Dancing With Myself’ With Jimmy Fallon & the Roots

Discover unheard and forgotten music with Forgotify

Jake Gyllenhaal Shares ‘a love song in the age of quarantine’

Bono Celebrates 60th Birthday With ’60 Songs’