Rolling Stones Set To Release ‘Steel Wheels Live’ Concert from 1989

The Rolling Stones have continued to roll throughout this pandemic constantly pumping out more content for us. Living in a Ghost town was a huge hit, they have also found some previously unreleased songs they have sprinkled in, and now they are gearing up to release a concert video from their tour in 1989-90. Check out the trailer below.

Having not hit the road for most of the 80s, The Steel Wheels Tour was an astounding return for the Rolling Stones, not least as it was the longest they had by that point undertaken. It was also to be their last with Bill Wyman. Steel Wheels Live was recorded towards the end of the band’s 60-date run through the stadiums of North America, in the second half of 1989.

The gate-busting ticket sales were one thing, but the stage and lighting design of The Steel Wheels Tour set the pace for superstar tours as we know them today. Special guest appearances from Axl Rose, Izzy Stradlin, Eric Clapton and John Lee Hooker on this Atlantic City date make this an even more extraordinary document of the band’s return to touring.