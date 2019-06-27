Canada Rocks with the Rolling Stones!

A lot of people are stoked that the Rolling Stones only Canadian date on their No Filter Tour is right here in our regional area this weekend! After opening the tour with two shows in Chicago, the Stones have packed up and are heading north to Burl’s Creek in Oro-Medonte for this Saturday night!

ROCK 95 will be providing updates for concert goers heading to the show on Saturday. We’ll keep you up to date on traffic situations, what to bring, what you can’t bring, and we’ll have the vibe for you from what’s happening inside the concert gates as the day unfolds. It’ll be a Canada Day weekend to remember for years to come!

It’s a full day of music, so if you’re holding tickets, you’ll want to arrive early to enjoy the entire lineup throughout the day. Parking opens at 11am, the gates to the show open at 2:00pm. At 2:45 One Bad Son will take to the stage opening the festival. Fun party band Sloan performs at 4:00, followed by Indie band The Beaches, and then Glorious Sons perform at 7:15 followed by the Rolling Stones at 8:45 and a late night party with Dwayne Gretzky to follow.

The Canada Rocks show also has some limited camping available on-site. Tent passes are $89.50 plus fees. RV camping will be available for $149.50 plus fees. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster and be listening for concert updates on what’s happening from the festival grounds on Saturday! For camping and transportation info click here.

After Burl’s Creek, The Rolling Stones NO FILTER Tour will head to Washington DC, Foxboro, East Rutherford, Philadelphia, Houston, Jacksonville, and additional shows have been added including New Orleans, Denver, Seattle, Santa Clara, Pasadena, Glendale and winding up in Miami on August 31, 2019. The only Canadian date of the tour is at Burl’s Creek on Canada Day weekend!

PHOTO: (Dave Hogan)