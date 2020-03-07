Directed by Angelik Jones, The Barrie Concert Band invites you to join them for a rocking good time at 112 Collier Street at 2:00 pm. on March 7th where you will be “Rocking Around the Clock” and thanks to local restaurant sponsors, you could be dining too!

Grillicious Gourmet Tap & Grill and Tiff’s Bar & Restaurant in Barrie are offering a 15% discount for meals purchased at their restaurants in March upon presentation of our program “discount coupon”.

Guest musicians from the Ontario Musicians Co-operative will join the band in performing a wide range of Rock music with everything from the Beatles, Queen, Coldplay and Santana, to The Rolling Stones! Our Director Angelik has a long history of concert band experience, travelling and performing in concerts and tattoos across Canada and under her baton, this concert will most definitely be enjoyable for all ages and will get you tapping along to the Rock Beat!

Admission is $25 for Adults, $10 for Student and Kids 12 and under are free. Proceeds from our refreshment sales will be donated to the Barrie Food Bank and donations of non-perishable food items for the Barrie Food Bank are appreciated.