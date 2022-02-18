Brought to you by:

The past couple of years have been pretty boring. But with restrictions starting to lift the fun is coming back!

Rock 95 is partnering with Casino Rama Resort to give you that exciting experience you’ve been waiting for with the Rockin’ Sled N’ Stay Getaway at Casino Rama Resort.

Included; is a one-night stay, dedicated parking for your sled at the hotel, and a $50 Resort Credit for the spa, restaurant, and more!

All you have to do is fill out the form below for your chance to win.

Look forward to something again, with the Rockin’ Sled N’ Stay Getaway from Casino Rama Resort… Enjoy outdoor and indoor excitement right in your own backyard. Check out all of Casino Rama Resort’s hotel packages at CasinoRama.com and Rock 95.