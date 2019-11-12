Rockin’ Marshall Stack Bar Fridge

Thanks to producer Matt for letting us know about this very cool realistic looking mini-fridge for the rocker on your list this Christmas.

There’s actually a couple to choose from. One is a Black Edition 3.2 cubic foot fridge for smaller spaces.

The other is is a Black Edition 4.4 Marshall High-Capacity Bar Fridge to get you amped for even more fun!

The new Marshall fridge’s proudly feature authentic Marshall Amp parts, including genuine Marshall logos, actual knobs, fret cloth, brass finished faceplate and custom branded glass shelving, and making you feel like you can just plug in and rock out.

If you want to check out some of the other offerings from Marshall click here.