Rock95’s Pumpkin Carving Contest Voting

We asked you to carve your best Rock95-themed pumpkin for the chance to win passes to attend the Rock 95 Birthday Bash!

Thanks to everyone who carved a Rock 95 themed pumpkin and entered it into the contest. We received hundreds and hundreds of rockin’ pumpkins. Some scary, some a little spooky and some that just plain rocked!

We selected 16 of our favorites, and now need your help to select the 5 winners who will each be given a pair of passes to attend the Rock 95 Birthday Bash. Scroll down and see their rockin’ creations and cast your vote for your favorite. You’re only allowed to vote once. Winners will be announced and contacted on Tuesday November 1st, 2022.

Please note that if you’re selected as a “Winner,” you’ll need to bring us your Pumpkin to claim your Rock 95 Birthday Bash Passes.

The 16 Finalists

Alanna Galardo of Lefory

2. Amy Woodcock of Cookstown

3. Annette McCann of East Garafraxa

4, Chelsea Widdes of Angus

5. Chris Scales of Cookstown

6. David Dunn of Tiny

7. Heidi Losse of Gravenhurst

8, Jody Copeland of Orillia

9. Kate Kitchener of New Lowell

10. Kevin Stewart of Barrie

11. Linda Laforge of Barrie

12. Lisa Norton of Midland

13. Melissa Buxton of Penetanguishene

14. Russell Brandt of Bracebridge

15. Stefanie Garbutt of Cookstown

16. Nick Stewart of Stayner