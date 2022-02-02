2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominations

First of all, it’s the “Music” Hall of Fame, so let’s not have the old, tired debate about what’s rock & roll!

The latest list of nominations for potential inductees was released today and it’s a list that’s as curious, as it is diverse. From the bonafide rock world, you’ve got Judas Priest once again, Pat Benatar, New York Dolls, MC5, & Duran Duran.

From other realms of music, you’ve got Beck, Lionel Ritchie, Carly Simon, and A Tribe Called Quest.

Eminem is nominated in his first year of eligibility, which will raise some eyebrows but also see some fists raised in celebration. The rapper is my personal favourite solo artist of all time! He was the top artist of the decade between 2000 & 2010 but does he get in the first time?

Then there’s Dolly Parton, who probably has more of a case than Slim Shady for why she should be in the hall, after a debut in country music back in 1967. Unlike many other nominees on the list, Dolly is STILL relevant today, after investing a million bucks in vaccine research during this pandemic and teasing the world with a willingness to post naked last year for her 75th birthday. I’d sneak a peek!

So, Judas Priest fans, will this be the year they get the call? They’ve been eligible since 1999 and are the most often referenced band when it comes to HOF snubs. Thoughts?

McCully