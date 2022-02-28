ROCK 95’S UNZIPPED EXPERIENCE

Brought to you by:

Do you think The Rolling Stones are the greatest rock band of all time? Can you imagine what it would be like kickin’ it backstage with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood?

This month, Rock 95 is partnering with THEMUSEUM to give you that ultimate backstage experience at UNZIPPED | The Rolling Stones Exhibition.

The UNZIPPED Exhibit is delivered by DHL and is the first international exhibition devoted to the world-famous rock band. The show made its debut in Kitchener, Ontario in November 2021, and is running NOW for a limited time until March 27th, 2022.

With more than 300 original objects from the Stones’ personal collection; instruments, stage design, rare audio fragments, video footage, personal diaries, iconic costumes, posters and album covers… don’t miss out on this ultimate rock n’ roll fans getaway!

Let’s Spend the Night Together!

Prize pack includes;

Two tickets to UNZIPPED | The Rolling Stones Exhibition

One night stay at The Walper Hotel (excluding Saturdays)

(excluding Saturdays) $50 in Downtown Kitchener BIA dollars

All you have to do is fill out the form below and tell us why you deserve this Rolling Stones UNZIPPED experience!

Get ready to dive into the most comprehensive insight of the Rolling Stones impressive 50+ year history at THEMUSEUM… a premier cultural destination and a hub for creative thinking and inspired play for all stages of life and Rock 95.