Rock 95’s Pandemic Puppy contest

It seems like everyone picked up a puppy during the pandemic… which is why Rock 95 and Sunnidale Boarding Kennels are teaming up to give all you new dog owners a chance to win a boarding and training services package with our Pandemic Puppy Contest.

Register today by filling out the form below for the chance to win a 15 Day Good Dog Board N’ Train Behavior Modification Package by submitting a picture or video of your “Pandemic Puppy” and a little write up of why they should win.

We’ll select finalists and let our audience vote for their favourite. Just for being selected as a finalist, you and your pandemic pup will receive a; 1 hour ONE on ONE Doggy Education session from Sunnidale Boarding Kennels.

The Pandemic Puppy Contest – is brought to you by Sunnidale Boarding Kennels, only on Barrie’s Rock station Rock 95