Listen Live

Rock 95’s Pandemic Puppy contest

If you got a Pandemic Puppy during quarantine and need help training your little four legged friend, Rock 95 and Sunnidale Boarding Kennels are here to help!

By Contests

It seems like everyone picked up a puppy during the pandemic… which is why Rock 95 and Sunnidale Boarding Kennels are teaming up to give all you new dog owners a chance to win a boarding and training services package with our Pandemic Puppy Contest.

Register today by filling out the form below for the chance to win a  15 Day Good Dog Board N’ Train Behavior Modification Package by submitting a picture or video of your “Pandemic Puppy” and a little write up of why they should win.

We’ll select finalists and let our audience vote for their favourite. Just for being selected as a finalist, you and your pandemic pup will receive a; 1 hour ONE on ONE Doggy Education session from Sunnidale Boarding Kennels.

The Pandemic Puppy Contest – is brought to you by Sunnidale Boarding Kennels, only on Barrie’s Rock station Rock 95

Fill out my online form.

Related posts