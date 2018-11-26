Rock 95’s Hot Or Not Contest

Brought to you by:

Rock 95 and Jacuzzi Barrie are giving you the chance to win a sweet infrared Sauna. That’s right Jacuzzi Barrie Sells Sauna’s Too!

Be listening to Rock 95 for your chance to play HOT or NOT.That is where we’ll give you 5 items and you correctly tell us whether they’re HOT or NOT in 10 seconds. Answer correctly in the allotted time and you’ll be entered to win a “Sanctuary 2” Full Spectrum Two Person Infrared Sauna courtesy of Jacuzzi Barrie just in time for the holidays, so you can start enjoying the Health benefits of being an Inferred Sauna owner.

Contest will run three times every weekday between 6am-7pm, November 26th, 2018- December 7th 2018.

Rock 95 is not responsible for a listener’s inability to call due to service interruption, technical problems, the failure of telephone or electronic equipment or the inability of a listener to contact Rock 95 for any reason whatsoever. Decisions of Rock 95 and Central Ontario Broadcasting are final and cannot be challenged.

Grand Prize draw will be made randomly from all successful qualifiers on the Morning of December 10th, 2018 with the Rock 95 Morning Crew.

The prize is a Sanctuary 2” Full Spectrum Two Person Infrared Sauna Basswood finish valued at $7,395 courtesy of Jacuzzi Barrie as show below. Prize includes delivery & installation.

Any electrical costs are NOT included and is the winners responsibility. Electrical requirements; 120 volts, 2,250 watts, 18.75 amps, Plugs into a 120v / 20 amp outlet. Plug: NEMA 5-20p

See all the benefits that Inferred Saunas offer by clicking here.