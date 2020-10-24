Rock 95’s Guitar Drive

Rock 95 is having our very first Guitar Drive for a brand-new organization called Guitars To Kids this Saturday October 24th in the Paul Sadlon Motors Parking Lot (550 Bayfield Street) from 1-3pm.

We’ll be accepting acoustic guitars, electric guitars, and yes…even bass guitars, regardless of the age, size or condition of the instrument.

To learn more about Guitars to Kids and how to register as a recipient click here.