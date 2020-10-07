Brought to you by:

At Rock 95, we know how to keep a secret. But when it comes to Rock 95’s $10,000 Secret Sound Contest… our lips are SEALED!

The Rock 95 Secret Sound Contest is BACK, and you could win up to $10,000… just identify the Secret Sound and WIN!

We’ll be giving you 13 chances every weekday, from 7am up to and including 7pm, to play. Make sure you’re the 9th caller through at 705-721-7625 when you hear it to play.

The pot will start at $300. For every wrong answer we’ll add another $25 to the pot, up to $10,000!

All you have to do – is be listening for your cue to call, identify the Secret Sound, and WIN!

Rock 95’s $10,000 Secret Sound Contest brought to you by Glass Doctor Barrie, your residential, auto and business glass specialist and heard only on Barrie’s Rock Station, Rock 95.

Rock 95’s $10000 Secret Sound Contest Rules and Regulations Fall 2020

Rock 95’s Secret Sound #1

See all the guesses below: